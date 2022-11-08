NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s December conference said to be much ado about nothing

Investors hope Beijing will ease zero-Covid policy and reopen to world
The Canadian miner’s shareholders vote on November 21 on the existing Gold Fields offer
Analysts say party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
New listing will bring number of companies on alternative exchange to 89
Business Day TV speaks to activist Khaya Sithole
M&A activity is likely to top $100bn this year and next on continent’s good growth prospects
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
The ANC is said to be likely to discuss and adopt the “same old” policy positions at its December national elective conference, except for new proposals from alliance partners such as a basic income grant (BIG).
Political and economic pundits say the party, battling a trust deficit and falling voter support, will probably debate policy proposals on issues dealing with land, national health insurance, the Reserve Bank (SARB), economic growth and corruption. These issues were discussed at its previous national conference at Nasrec in December 2017. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s December conference said to be much ado about nothing
Analysts say governing party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference
The ANC is said to be likely to discuss and adopt the “same old” policy positions at its December national elective conference, except for new proposals from alliance partners such as a basic income grant (BIG).
Political and economic pundits say the party, battling a trust deficit and falling voter support, will probably debate policy proposals on issues dealing with land, national health insurance, the Reserve Bank (SARB), economic growth and corruption. These issues were discussed at its previous national conference at Nasrec in December 2017. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.