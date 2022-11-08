×

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s December conference said to be much ado about nothing

Analysts say governing party is out of fresh ideas as it returns to issues debated at previous conference

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 05:00 Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC is said to be likely to discuss and adopt the “same old” policy positions at its December national elective conference, except for new proposals from alliance partners such as a basic income grant (BIG).

Political and economic pundits say the party, battling a trust deficit and falling voter support, will probably debate policy proposals on issues dealing with land, national health insurance, the Reserve Bank (SARB), economic growth and corruption. These issues were discussed at its previous  national conference at Nasrec in December 2017. ..

