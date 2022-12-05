EFF MP ejected as Mkhwebane impeachment hearing is adjourned

China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
Ramaphosa wants the report of the Ngcobo panel reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Analysis finds link between virus and high workforce inactivity
Though born in Madrid, the flying wingback felt it was not the right place for him as Moroccan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
The section 194 committee probing the fitness to hold office of suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was adjourned on Monday in yet another day of drama during which EFF committee member Omphile Maotwe was ejected from the virtual meeting.
The committee was supposed to hear its last witness for this year, Zambian public protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who was to testify wearing her African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (Aoma) hat.
Appearing via video link, Zulu-Sokoni, who was nominated for a judge position 10 days ago, said she had to get permission from the Zambian government to testify.
“The approval is required whenever a government official has to travel out of the country. Even if I was not applying to travel abroad, I would have to inform the government I am addressing the South African parliament. It is a courtesy to my government,” she said.
She estimated it would take three weeks to get the required approval.
Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu said if Zulu-Sokoni remained unavailable at the end of January, a replacement witness from Aoma would be found.
Mpofu indicated he hoped his client’s court challenge, in which she is seeking the recusal of committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi, would be heard either later this month, or before the committee resumed its work.
Dyantyi cautioned there was a deadline for the committee to finalise its work.
“No extension will be given. We will have to do our best to allocate this witness back in the programme.”
Mpofu asked who had set the deadline.
Dyantyi responded: “We have to account. This is not a stand-alone process. It is a parliamentary process.”
Mpofu has previously said he intends to call, through subpoena if necessary, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former DA chief whip Natasha Mazonne, who initiated the inquiry through a parliamentary motion.
He has also challenged President Cyril Rhamaposa to give evidence without which, he said, Mkhwebane’s evidence — that she was not driven by malice, bias or any political agenda when she investigated his “CR 17” fundraising campaign — would remain unchallenged.
On Monday evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa told the committee that except for Zulu-Sokoni, “we don’t have any other statements to commence with any witnesses, and we do not know what the plan is going forward”.
The chair directed that she and Mpofu meet privately to resolve the issue.
EFF committee member Omphile Maotwe was ejected from the virtual meeting when she insisted Bawa explain if the evidence leaders had given the same courtesy of “two months” notice to Mpofu and his team about the witnesses they intended to call.
Dyantyi declined to give Bawa an opportunity to respond.
“You are not the spokesperson for advocate Bawa,” Maotwe said repeatedly,, saying Dyantyi was out of line.
After she refused to back down, he instructed that her microphone be muted and that the sergeant at arms remove her from the meeting.
The hearing is expected to resume on January 30.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EFF MP ejected as Mkhwebane impeachment hearing is adjourned
The committee was set to hear its last witness for this year, Zambian public protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who was to testify wearing her African Ombudsman and Mediators Association hat
The section 194 committee probing the fitness to hold office of suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was adjourned on Monday in yet another day of drama during which EFF committee member Omphile Maotwe was ejected from the virtual meeting.
The committee was supposed to hear its last witness for this year, Zambian public protector Caroline Zulu-Sokoni, who was to testify wearing her African Ombudsman and Mediators Association (Aoma) hat.
Appearing via video link, Zulu-Sokoni, who was nominated for a judge position 10 days ago, said she had to get permission from the Zambian government to testify.
“The approval is required whenever a government official has to travel out of the country. Even if I was not applying to travel abroad, I would have to inform the government I am addressing the South African parliament. It is a courtesy to my government,” she said.
She estimated it would take three weeks to get the required approval.
Mkhwebane’s advocate Dali Mpofu said if Zulu-Sokoni remained unavailable at the end of January, a replacement witness from Aoma would be found.
Mpofu indicated he hoped his client’s court challenge, in which she is seeking the recusal of committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi, would be heard either later this month, or before the committee resumed its work.
Dyantyi cautioned there was a deadline for the committee to finalise its work.
“No extension will be given. We will have to do our best to allocate this witness back in the programme.”
Mpofu asked who had set the deadline.
Dyantyi responded: “We have to account. This is not a stand-alone process. It is a parliamentary process.”
Mpofu has previously said he intends to call, through subpoena if necessary, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and former DA chief whip Natasha Mazonne, who initiated the inquiry through a parliamentary motion.
He has also challenged President Cyril Rhamaposa to give evidence without which, he said, Mkhwebane’s evidence — that she was not driven by malice, bias or any political agenda when she investigated his “CR 17” fundraising campaign — would remain unchallenged.
On Monday evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa told the committee that except for Zulu-Sokoni, “we don’t have any other statements to commence with any witnesses, and we do not know what the plan is going forward”.
The chair directed that she and Mpofu meet privately to resolve the issue.
EFF committee member Omphile Maotwe was ejected from the virtual meeting when she insisted Bawa explain if the evidence leaders had given the same courtesy of “two months” notice to Mpofu and his team about the witnesses they intended to call.
Dyantyi declined to give Bawa an opportunity to respond.
“You are not the spokesperson for advocate Bawa,” Maotwe said repeatedly,, saying Dyantyi was out of line.
After she refused to back down, he instructed that her microphone be muted and that the sergeant at arms remove her from the meeting.
The hearing is expected to resume on January 30.
TimesLIVE
Mkhwebane was strict, but for sake of quality
Mkhwebane calls her first witness
Mpofu moves to have Mkhwebane evidence leaders removed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance
DA will not govern at all costs, says John Steenhuisen
Busisiwe Mkhwebane must give evidence, committee chair tells Dali Mpofu
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.