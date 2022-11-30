Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance

Phala Phala panel finds prima facie evidence that the president may have violated the constitution

BL Premium
30 November 2022 - 23:12

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s future hangs in the balance, two weeks before he was meant to seek a second term at the helm of the ANC.

This comes after a parliamentary panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, tasked with determining whether he should face an impeachment inquiry, found prima facie evidence that he may have violated the constitution, and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca)...

