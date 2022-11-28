Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness
The battle for the governing party’s second-in-command position intensifies
Grocer to start small with low-risk venture in standalone shops
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The Guardian, New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel and El País say in an open letter his prosecution sets ‘dangerous precedent’
Midfielder's super strike sends Brazilian fans into seventh heaven and lights up a dull match
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is seeking to oust the two evidence leaders in parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, arguing they had caused “mayhem” by flighting fees earned by attorneys and advocates during her tenure.
The proceedings on Monday were expected to start with Mkhwebane calling her first witness. But her advocate, Dali Mpofu, spent most of the morning arguing about the “unfairness” of the one-hour time limit imposed on him by chair Qubudile Dyantyi and complaining that the committee and the office of the public protector had not assisted his client in calling witnesses...
Mpofu moves to have Mkhwebane evidence leaders removed
