Mpofu moves to have Mkhwebane evidence leaders removed

He also indicated he would challenge the committee’s ruling that he could not call President Cyril Ramaphosa as a witness

28 November 2022 - 20:35 TANIA BROUGHTON

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is seeking to oust the two evidence leaders in parliament’s section 194 inquiry into her fitness to hold office, arguing they had caused “mayhem” by flighting fees earned by attorneys and advocates during her tenure.

The proceedings on Monday were expected to start with Mkhwebane calling her first witness. But her advocate, Dali Mpofu, spent most of the morning arguing about the “unfairness” of the one-hour time limit imposed on him by chair Qubudile Dyantyi and complaining that the committee and the office of the public protector had not assisted his client in calling witnesses...

