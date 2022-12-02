Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Colleague Mulao Lamula defends public protector to panel considering her fitness to hold office
Busisiwe Mkhwebane was “harsh” at times and “irritated” when people did not do their jobs — but this was because she was results-driven‚ proved by her reducing backlogs and achieving three clean audits.
“I never heard her being rude ... the tone of her voice is always the same‚” Mulao Lamula told the panel considering her fitness to hold office, rejecting previous evidence that she insisted on being called “Madam” and wanted to be worshipped...
IMPEACHMENT PANEL
Mkhwebane was strict, but for sake of quality
