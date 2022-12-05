Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejects secret ballot on Phala Phala report

China’s ‘zero-Covid-19’ policies have weighed heavily on its economy, with services activity at six-month lows in November
Ramaphosa has reached his Rubicon. Will he cross it?
Ramaphosa wants the report of the Ngcobo panel reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.
The president faces his enemies at an ANC national executive committee meeting on Monday
All claims are from alleged acts of corruption by the global diversified miner between 2007 and 2018
The turnaround of SA's private-sector health was largely due to a renewed increase in new business volumes
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Analysis finds link between virus and high workforce inactivity
Though born in Madrid, the flying wingback felt it was not the right place for him as Moroccan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for voting on the section 89 independent panel report to be held by secret ballot.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday asking her consider allowing MPs to vote through a secret ballot after the debate on the report into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the constitution.
The speaker is empowered to exercise her discretion in determining the voting method to be employed to decide questions before the house, where no voting method is prescribed in the rules of the National Assembly.
Mapisa-Nqakula wrote back to the ATM justifying her decision to reject the secret ballot request.
“A closed voting procedure will deprive the citizens of identifying the positions of their representatives across party lines and ... this may facilitate the possibility of corruption aimed at influencing members to vote in a manner where they will be shielded from accountability to the people they represent for the exercise of their constitutional duty,” she said.
Mapisa-Nqakula said she had to balance Zungula’s reasons for requesting a secret ballot against other “imperatives”.
“This includes the foundational constitutional principle of ‘openness’, as set out in section 1(d) of the constitution which guides SA democratic order.”
The constitutional requirement, as set out in section 59(1)(b), that the National Assembly must conduct its proceedings in an open manner, was also an important consideration in this case, she said.
These constitutional imperatives were equally compelling for the National Assembly to uphold when considered against her assessment of the prevailing political atmosphere in the country at present, Mapisa-Nqakula said.
“An open and transparent procedure followed by the assembly to exercise this important decision on the section 89 independent panel report can only bring about public trust and confidence in the assembly and our democratic dispensation.”
The debate is scheduled to take place in parliament on Tuesday. It is expected to be the most crucial debate since Ramaphosa took office, possibly deciding his political fate.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejects secret ballot on Phala Phala report
The National Assembly speaker has declined the request from the African Transformation Movement
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declined a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for voting on the section 89 independent panel report to be held by secret ballot.
ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wrote to Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday asking her consider allowing MPs to vote through a secret ballot after the debate on the report into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa violated the constitution.
The speaker is empowered to exercise her discretion in determining the voting method to be employed to decide questions before the house, where no voting method is prescribed in the rules of the National Assembly.
Mapisa-Nqakula wrote back to the ATM justifying her decision to reject the secret ballot request.
“A closed voting procedure will deprive the citizens of identifying the positions of their representatives across party lines and ... this may facilitate the possibility of corruption aimed at influencing members to vote in a manner where they will be shielded from accountability to the people they represent for the exercise of their constitutional duty,” she said.
Mapisa-Nqakula said she had to balance Zungula’s reasons for requesting a secret ballot against other “imperatives”.
“This includes the foundational constitutional principle of ‘openness’, as set out in section 1(d) of the constitution which guides SA democratic order.”
The constitutional requirement, as set out in section 59(1)(b), that the National Assembly must conduct its proceedings in an open manner, was also an important consideration in this case, she said.
These constitutional imperatives were equally compelling for the National Assembly to uphold when considered against her assessment of the prevailing political atmosphere in the country at present, Mapisa-Nqakula said.
“An open and transparent procedure followed by the assembly to exercise this important decision on the section 89 independent panel report can only bring about public trust and confidence in the assembly and our democratic dispensation.”
The debate is scheduled to take place in parliament on Tuesday. It is expected to be the most crucial debate since Ramaphosa took office, possibly deciding his political fate.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa confirms that he will not step aside over Phala Phala
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
SACP supports Ramaphosa fightback against Phala Phala report
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear Ramaphosa is vulnerable, but there is no alternative
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
GABRIEL MAKIN: Whither the ANC if Cyril goes?
SAM MKOKELI | A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz
Ramaphosa exit would be sad, says Christo Wiese
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.