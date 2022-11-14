×

National

ActionSA pulls out of Ekurhuleni’s DA-led coalition

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 19:13 Luyolo Mkentane

ActionSA, which has 15 crucial seats in the troubled Ekurhuleni council and is instrumental to DA executive mayor Tania Campbell’s continued leadership, has pulled out of the multiparty government saying it will be voting with the coalition on a case-by-case basis.

This means the governing coalition would have to please and accede to ActionSA’s demands in return for its votes if it is to pass crucial council items such as the upcoming adjustment budget and other service delivery items...

