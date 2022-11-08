Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Multilateral development banks need to be reformed to meet the needs of developing economies for climate resilience
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
Working capital needs of Australian subsidiary have become ‘urgent’
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Political tension rises after failed bid to assassinate the former prime minister
Manager expects ‘something special’ in last 16 match of the Champions League
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
In a dramatic turn of events, DA councillor Tania Campbell, who was removed as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni through a motion of no confidence in October, was on Tuesday voted back as the metro’s first citizen, after an alleged fallout between the ANC and EFF, key political players in council.
She received 124 votes, beating ANC councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who received 99 votes...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA’s Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni metro mayor
The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF
In a dramatic turn of events, DA councillor Tania Campbell, who was removed as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni through a motion of no confidence in October, was on Tuesday voted back as the metro’s first citizen, after an alleged fallout between the ANC and EFF, key political players in council.
She received 124 votes, beating ANC councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who received 99 votes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.