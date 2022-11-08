×

Politics

DA’s Tania Campbell returns as Ekurhuleni metro mayor

The DA councillor was returned to her old job after an alleged fallout between the ANC and the EFF

08 November 2022 - 13:52 Luyolo Mkentane

In a dramatic turn of events, DA councillor Tania Campbell, who was removed as executive mayor of Ekurhuleni through a motion of no confidence in October, was on Tuesday voted back as the metro’s first citizen, after an alleged fallout between the ANC and EFF, key political players in council.

She received 124 votes, beating ANC councillor Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who received 99 votes...

