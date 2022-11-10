×

Politics

Mzwandile Masina blamed after failure to retake metros, says Gauteng ANC

Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell

10 November 2022 - 22:36 Hajra Omarjee and Luyolo Mkentane

The ANC’s unsuccessful and messy power grabs in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros have been placed squarely at the feet of former mayor Mzwandile Masina, and the party says moves are afoot to have him charged for his role in it.

The political mess has become a public-relations nightmare for the party and could further erode its chances in the 2024 national and provincial elections...

