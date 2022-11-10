Mzwandile Masina blamed after failure to retake metros, says Gauteng ANC

A relief rally in global shares enters second day as traders bet that peaking US inflation will prompt Federal Reserve to ease pace of rate hikes
Critical to the country’s development, but heavy on greenhouse gasses, cement manufacturers must invest in low-carbon tech to aid our just transition — but government must put SA manufacturers first
The JRA says the sinkholes could be attributable to collapsed infrastructure such as stormwater pipes or fibre-optic cabling
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The company is putting plans in place to make up for lost trading hours, including investing in backup power solutions and using mobile point-of-sale devices
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Legislation intended to pressure Beijing over its Uyghur detention camps risks slowing the Biden administration’s efforts to decarbonise the US power sector
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
The ANC’s unsuccessful and messy power grabs in the Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni metros have been placed squarely at the feet of former mayor Mzwandile Masina, and the party says moves are afoot to have him charged for his role in it.
The political mess has become a public-relations nightmare for the party and could further erode its chances in the 2024 national and provincial elections...
