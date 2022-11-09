ANC support is at 41%, opinion poll shows

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
The retreat is seen as a humiliation for Moscow's military leaders
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
More than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of discontent in a country grappling with record high unemployment, rampant corruption and violent crime.
The survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of political think-tank Rivonia Circle, found that if an election was held today, the ANC would get 41% of the vote from about 26-million registered voters. It is the latest survey showing voters are losing patience with the ANC, whose electoral support has been declining...
