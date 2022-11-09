×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

ANC support is at 41%, opinion poll shows

Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction

BL Premium
09 November 2022 - 18:36 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 09 November 2022 - 22:50

More than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to evidence of discontent in a country grappling with record high unemployment, rampant corruption and violent crime.

The survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of political think-tank Rivonia Circle, found that if an election was held today, the ANC would get 41% of the vote from about 26-million registered voters. It is the latest survey showing voters are losing patience with the ANC, whose electoral support has been declining...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.