×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Vehicle asset finance fraud up by 53%, says Sabric

Crime stats for 2021 reveal branch-before-deposit attacks are also surging

17 October 2022 - 16:19 Staff Reporter
Vehicle and asset finance fraud increased by 53% in 2021. Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Vehicle and asset finance fraud increased by 53% in 2021. Picture: 123RF/VECTORFUSIONART
Image: 123RF

Fraudulent vehicle applications and branch-before-deposit attacks are surging, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) says.

According to Sabric’s annual crime stats for 2021, released on Monday, vehicle asset finance fraud applications increased by 53% in 2021, with 20,103 incidents reported, compared with 13,095 in 2020.

Fraud detection systems implemented by banks identified and successfully prevented the majority of reported fraudulent applications from being approved last year, Sabric said.

Though the industry recorded an 8% decrease in associated robbery incidents overall in 2021, branch-before-deposit incidents increased by 56%, with financial losses in the same category increasing by 85%.

“This is the result of the implementation of 2020 Covid-19 regulations which limited the number of clients inside branches. As a result, perpetrators targeted bank customers waiting to enter the facility,” the report said.

“Unfortunately, criminals were able to anticipate customer behaviour, which was to take the shortest route to the branch entrance, and then target the victim while they were still in possession of their cash deposit.”

Card-not-present fraud with a debit card contributed to 55.3% of all card fraud. This type of fraud increased by 31.5% when compared to 2020.

ATM attacks increased by 11%, with a 17% increase in losses.

Sabric said it is concerned by the rise in the number of ATM attacks, which occurred despite the technology and security measures deployed to make ATMs safer.

From 2020 to 2021, digital banking fraud incidents decreased by 18%. The biggest decline in incidents occurred in mobile banking fraud. However, while the number of incidents declined, there was a 45% increase in the total gross losses in digital banking in the reporting period.

TimesLIVE

Hackers: why TransUnion ‘must suffer’

It’s somewhat disquieting when hackers send you your monthly phone bill before Telkom does
News & Fox
6 months ago

STEVEN HEILBRON: Removing the cash will make the playing field more bumpy instead of levelling it

It is not the form of payment that is the problem but the life chances given to the majority of people, writes Steven Heilbron
Opinion
1 year ago

PODCAST | How to handle cyber attacks on small businesses in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neil Hare-Brown, CEO of STORM Guidance, a cybersecurity specialist firm
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Eskom must ‘rekindle’ morale and image, says new ...
National
2.
Inquiry into alleged racial profiling by medical ...
National / Health
3.
Mashaba pins blame for economic woes on racial ...
National
4.
Workers spurn Transnet latest offer, vow to go on ...
National / Labour
5.
Hanekom slams alleged racist rant by Zuma backer ...
National

Related Articles

Inquiry into alleged racial profiling by medical schemes grinds to a halt

National / Health

Creation of anti-corruption agency under discussion, says Lamola

National

SA to strengthen ties at Washington meetings with eye on greylisting

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.