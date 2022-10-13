×

National

Creation of anti-corruption agency under discussion, says Lamola

The establishment of such an agency was recommended by the Zondo commission

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 18:59 Linda Ensor

The presidency and the department of justice are discussing the creation of a multidisciplinary anti-corruption agency but the question so far remains unresolved as to where it should be housed, justice minister Ronald Lamola said on Thursday.

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture recommended the creation of such an agency to strengthen the fight against corruption...

