×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Cricket

Proteas get into the zone ahead of World Cup

SA secure nine-wicket warm-up win over New Zealand

17 October 2022 - 16:15 AMIR CHETTY
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED
Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED

Proteas stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj said the squad will not take too much time to find their feet after starting their road to the ICC T20 World Cup with a thumping nine-wicket warm-up win over New Zealand on Monday.

SA conceded just 98 runs as they dismissed the Black Ferns inside 18 overs at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The Proteas’ bowling attack shone on a pitch that offered assistance to both their seamers and spinners.

In reply, the Proteas needed just 68 balls to chase down their opponents’ score, losing just one wicket, that of Reeza Hendricks (27) as they went on to claim a comfortable victory with 52 balls to spare.

Maharaj finished with figures of 3/17 in three overs, while left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi claimed 2/6 from 18 deliveries. Wayne Parnell chipped in with 2/8 from two, and Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, and Aiden Markram took one wicket each.

The Proteas were without regular captain Temba Bavuma, who the team’s media machine said is still easing back into the fold after missing the final two ODIs of their 2-1 series defeat to India.

Quinton de Kock, whose form seems to be trickling back at just the right time, was also rested and will be available, like Bavuma, for the second warm-up match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Maharaj said they were settling in well in Australia and while still adapting to their surroundings, he was confident they would be at full tilt in the next couple of days.

“It has been a long last three days but I think the guys are starting to find their groove and settling in, still trying to acclimatise to the various time zones, but I am sure the boys will be fully Aussie sooner rather than later,” he said after the match.

While the spin bowlers did most of the damage in the win, Maharaj said the tone was set upfront by the seam bowlers who were called on early.

“I don’t think it [the pitch] was spinner friendly. It was just a bit slow, which allowed us to try to use conditions well. Whoever was called upon just stuck their hand up and it was also a very disciplined performance in the field,” Maharaj said.

On Shamsi getting back among the wickets, after his dry spell against India, Maharaj said: “It is good to see him back to his best and I know he will have a big hand in this World Cup if we are to progress”.

Maharaj said after the two series losses on the subcontinent he hopes they can build momentum ahead of their first competitive clash in the tournament on October 24.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener
Sport / Cricket
2.
Qatar 2022: Golden generation lift England’s ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Super Salah ignites Liverpool season as Man City ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
City’s Guardiola looks to positive side of ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.