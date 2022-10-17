×

Inquiry into alleged racial profiling by medical schemes grinds to a halt

Regulator and panel it set up point fingers at each other over failure to finalise report

17 October 2022 - 05:09 Tamar Kahn

A high-profile inquiry into alleged racial profiling by medical schemes and administrators has ground to a halt over an apparent impasse between the industry regulator and an investigating panel chaired by Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, with both sides accusing the other of delaying the process.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) appointed the panel in 2019 in response to allegations from black health-care providers that they were being treated unfairly by medical schemes based on race...

