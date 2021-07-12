PODCAST | How to handle cyber attacks on small businesses in SA

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we talk about the impact of cyber attacks on small businesses.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Neil Hare-Brown, CEO of STORM Guidance, a cybersecurity specialist firm.

The firm has a service called CyberCare that works much in the same way as a rapid response unit does in the case of a break in or physical crime, except virtually.

Hare-Brown, who joins us from Mauritius, says the new service is primarily for small businesses and is an extension of the work already done with insurance companies and large corporate clients.

