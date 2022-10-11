×

If branches don’t nominate you, you aren’t available — Mantashe on Zuma’s ANC chair bid

The ANC national chair believes former president Zuma is ‘a bit old’ to take over his position

11 October 2022 - 10:58 Unathi Nkanjeni
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe. File photo. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe has taken another swipe at Jacob Zuma’s ambitions to take over his position, reiterating he is “a bit old” for it. 

Mantashe made the remark while reacting to the expiry of Zuma’s jail sentence.

“It is good that he is released. He served his 15 months. Thank you very much, we appreciate that,” said Mantashe. 

When asked what he thought about Zuma making himself available for the ANC national chair position, Mantashe said: “Leave that ... I think he is a bit old for that. Branches are working now, leave it to the branches. All of us say we are available, but if branches don’t nominate us, then we are not available even if we want  [to be].”

Previously, Mantashe said Zuma making himself available for the position was the biggest joke he had heard all year.

“He was my president for 10 years. I was his secretary for 10 years. I take that as the biggest joke of the year, actually. If [Jacob Zuma] at 81 [years old] wants to contest chairperson of the ANC, I take it as a joke,” Mantashe said.

Zuma will turn 81 in April 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said instead of campaigning for leadership positions, Zuma should play the role of an elder and advise the ANC.

“Like any other member of the ANC, former president Jacob Zuma can stand for any position.

“But I would say at 80 [years old], that’s another issue that one needs to look at, because at 80 [years old], you are rather advanced in your years and the key role should be that of being an elder, giving advice to the ANC. That would be a wonderful role,” said Ramaphosa.

While addressing his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court, Zuma, without mentioning names, laughed at critics who said he was old.

