National

Zuma hints at political comeback at rally

Former ANC president, fresh from his controversial medical parole, says outside court he would ‘like to serve again’

10 October 2022 - 19:31 Mary Papayya

In his first public address since his arrest for defying a Constitutional Court order, former ANC president Jacob Zuma derided those who regarded him as old and gave a clear indication he would seek political comeback.

Brimming with confidence, Zuma said outside the Pietermaritzburg high court that he was a “free man”, and if assigned work by the ANC he would have no hesitation in taking up the offer to serve again...

