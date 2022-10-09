×

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke spells out effects of shaky leadership

Many government departments and parastatals bedevilled, some of them on the brink of collapse, warns Maluleke

09 October 2022 - 21:06 Bekezela Phakathi

Leadership instability at government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs) is hampering financial performance and by extension service delivery, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke said at the weekend.

Mismanagement and leadership instability continues to bedevil many government departments and parastatals, pushing some of them to the brink of collapse. This suggests that the government has its work cut out in turning around the struggling and poorly managed departments and entities. Improving their financial performance and governance has been central to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to boost service delivery and SA’s faltering economy...

