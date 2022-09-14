International Energy Agency sees strong recovery in 2023 based on China easing lockdowns and recovery in air travel
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke on Wednesday painted a bleak picture of the country’s main state-owned water boards, revealing that only four out of nine achieved above 80% of their planned targets. She cited irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure running into billions of rand.
Water losses as a result of ageing infrastructure that is not properly maintained caused a total of 74.7-million kilolitres of water lost, or R794m in lost revenue. ..
Audit of water boards raises concern over finances and quality of water
Water losses as a result of ageing infrastructure that is not properly maintained caused a total of 74.7-million kilolitres of water lost
