Mlungisi Mabaso, the chief people officer in the auditor-general’s office, has been dismissed with immediate effect after independent disciplinary hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct.
Mabaso was also found guilty of gross dishonesty after it emerged during the hearing that he had lied about his previous employment.
The hearing was instituted after Mabaso was suspended for making false claims of corruption against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. Maluleke was cleared of wrongdoing in a legal opinion heard in parliament.
“He also attempted to extort an unauthorised gratification from the AG in exchange for not disclosing the allegations" thereby contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the auditor-general’s office said in a statement.
At the time of applying for his job at the auditor-general’s office, Mabaso failed to disclose his previous employment with Aurecon, where he had been head of human capital in the Africa-Middle East region from August 2010 to July 2013. Instead, he indicated in his CV that he had been employed by the Bühler Group from October 2010 to July 2016.
“Mr Mabaso also failed to disclose that Aurecon had instituted a claim for damages in the Labour Court and opened a criminal case against him,” the statement said.
Mabaso’s disciplinary inquiry was chaired by advocate Emmanuel Mokutu on September 21. It took place in Mabaso’s absence later he walked out when the chairperson declined his request for a postponement. The ruling, which was handed down on September 23, found him guilty of all charges and recommended summary dismissal.
Deputy AG Vonani Chauke, as the accounting officer of the institution, effected the dismissal, which was served on Mabaso on September 28.
TimesLIVE
Auditor-general’s head of HR fired for attempted blackmail
Mlungisi Mabaso sought to extort money from auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke by making bogus claims of corruption against her and lied about his previous employer
Mlungisi Mabaso, the chief people officer in the auditor-general’s office, has been dismissed with immediate effect after independent disciplinary hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct.
Mabaso was also found guilty of gross dishonesty after it emerged during the hearing that he had lied about his previous employment.
The hearing was instituted after Mabaso was suspended for making false claims of corruption against auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke. Maluleke was cleared of wrongdoing in a legal opinion heard in parliament.
“He also attempted to extort an unauthorised gratification from the AG in exchange for not disclosing the allegations" thereby contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the auditor-general’s office said in a statement.
At the time of applying for his job at the auditor-general’s office, Mabaso failed to disclose his previous employment with Aurecon, where he had been head of human capital in the Africa-Middle East region from August 2010 to July 2013. Instead, he indicated in his CV that he had been employed by the Bühler Group from October 2010 to July 2016.
“Mr Mabaso also failed to disclose that Aurecon had instituted a claim for damages in the Labour Court and opened a criminal case against him,” the statement said.
Mabaso’s disciplinary inquiry was chaired by advocate Emmanuel Mokutu on September 21. It took place in Mabaso’s absence later he walked out when the chairperson declined his request for a postponement. The ruling, which was handed down on September 23, found him guilty of all charges and recommended summary dismissal.
Deputy AG Vonani Chauke, as the accounting officer of the institution, effected the dismissal, which was served on Mabaso on September 28.
A good week for auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke
Military doesn’t know where its money or ordnance is
Audit of water boards raises concern over finances and quality of water
