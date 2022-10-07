Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Friday, October 7 2022
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Harmony Gold to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia in R4.1bn transaction
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
Bizarre reality TV, a serial killer docuseries, a mix of sci-fi and social satire and 007 — what to stream
It’s the season in which national government departments table their annual reports in parliament, demonstrating whether they have achieved their objectives and disclosing the state of their finances.
We will know the overall picture only when auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke publishes her consolidated report on audit outcomes, probably later in 2022. Only then will we be able to assess whether there has been any improvement in the level of irregular expenditure which at national and provincial level amounted to R166.9bn in the 2020/2021 financial year. Irregular expenditure by municipalities in 2020/2021 amounted to at least R26bn...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: When the government’s irregular expenditure becomes regular
Weak internal controls and poor financial management set to be spotlighted again by the auditor-general
It’s the season in which national government departments table their annual reports in parliament, demonstrating whether they have achieved their objectives and disclosing the state of their finances.
We will know the overall picture only when auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke publishes her consolidated report on audit outcomes, probably later in 2022. Only then will we be able to assess whether there has been any improvement in the level of irregular expenditure which at national and provincial level amounted to R166.9bn in the 2020/2021 financial year. Irregular expenditure by municipalities in 2020/2021 amounted to at least R26bn...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.