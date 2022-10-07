×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: When the government’s irregular expenditure becomes regular

Weak internal controls and poor financial management set to be spotlighted again by the auditor-general

07 October 2022 - 05:00

It’s the season in which national government departments table their annual reports in parliament, demonstrating whether they have achieved their objectives and disclosing the state of their finances.

We will know the overall picture only when auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke publishes her consolidated report on audit outcomes, probably later in 2022. Only then will we be able to assess whether there has been any improvement in the level of irregular expenditure which at national and provincial level amounted to R166.9bn in the 2020/2021 financial year. Irregular expenditure by municipalities in 2020/2021 amounted to at least R26bn...

