Thandi Modise lashes DA MP heckling her over Russian trip

Stocks fall globally amid fears of a slowdown in China as Covid-19 numbers rise
The failure of the Jadar Project in Serbia should be viewed as an opportunity for all role-players to recalibrate their processes in line with ESG principles
Defence minister says MP Dean Macpherson ‘looks down on black people’
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
CEO Stephen Saad says the business has proved its resilience
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The former Brazilian president’s aides are reaching out to the other countries to form a front at the 2022 UN climate talks
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
“I don’t have to answer to you. You are rude, but perhaps … when you look at me, you [think you see] … a kitchen lady.”
These were the words of an angry defence minister, Thandi Modise, directed at DA MP Dean Macpherson during Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.
Modise continued: “Yes, because your attitude is always like that. You are condescending. You look down upon black people in this house and I’m getting fed up with it.”
Macpherson had said “you won’t rebuke Putin” to Modise, who was answering a parliamentary question about her recent attendance of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Modise had defended her acceptance of the invitation to Russia, saying it was a crucial step to articulate SA’s position on the need for the maintenance of international peace and security as per the provisions of the UN charter.
“The invitation was to further use the opportunity for me to meet up with my counterpart, the Russian defence minister, Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, and other ministers of defence who were over there on this world conference on peace.”
Modise said the emphasis they made at the conference was on the silencing of guns.
She said it was not the first time SA had attended that conference, which made her wonder why she was ridiculed this time.
“Without fear or favour, we will stand up for what this country stands for: dialogue, friendship, fighting for peace and making sure that all people in this world are equal.
“The cowardly way is to choose sides, to go with those that you deem mighty in the world,” she said.
DA MP Kobus Marais had asked her about accepting the invitation to go to Russia in the face of “global outrage and condemnation” of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had resulted in rising fuel and food costs that had contributed to the suffering of every South African.
Marais followed up, saying there was a perception that the ANC government was not siding with the citizens of Ukraine but rather with the invaders, the Russians.
“How will the ANC government’s perceived open support for Russia’s war against Ukraine as a sovereign country, including your visit to Moscow, affect our military and economic partnerships with our major trading partners?” he asked.
Modise said it was not true that the ANC government had compromised SA.
“The relationship between SA and Ukraine cannot depend on the relationship between SA and Russia and vice versa. We will not compromise our speaking out against war. We speak out even against the strong men of Africa and we still need do business and coexist with them in this continent,” she said.
This is where Macpherson came in, heckling Modise.
He argued that MPs are allowed to heckle when ministers are giving responses.
“If the minister is so touched by her inability to rebuke Putin, that is for her to deal with,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Thandi Modise lashes DA MP heckling her over Russian trip
Defence minister says MP Dean Macpherson ‘looks down on black people’
“I don’t have to answer to you. You are rude, but perhaps … when you look at me, you [think you see] … a kitchen lady.”
These were the words of an angry defence minister, Thandi Modise, directed at DA MP Dean Macpherson during Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly.
Modise continued: “Yes, because your attitude is always like that. You are condescending. You look down upon black people in this house and I’m getting fed up with it.”
Macpherson had said “you won’t rebuke Putin” to Modise, who was answering a parliamentary question about her recent attendance of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Modise had defended her acceptance of the invitation to Russia, saying it was a crucial step to articulate SA’s position on the need for the maintenance of international peace and security as per the provisions of the UN charter.
“The invitation was to further use the opportunity for me to meet up with my counterpart, the Russian defence minister, Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu, and other ministers of defence who were over there on this world conference on peace.”
Modise said the emphasis they made at the conference was on the silencing of guns.
She said it was not the first time SA had attended that conference, which made her wonder why she was ridiculed this time.
“Without fear or favour, we will stand up for what this country stands for: dialogue, friendship, fighting for peace and making sure that all people in this world are equal.
“The cowardly way is to choose sides, to go with those that you deem mighty in the world,” she said.
DA MP Kobus Marais had asked her about accepting the invitation to go to Russia in the face of “global outrage and condemnation” of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had resulted in rising fuel and food costs that had contributed to the suffering of every South African.
Marais followed up, saying there was a perception that the ANC government was not siding with the citizens of Ukraine but rather with the invaders, the Russians.
“How will the ANC government’s perceived open support for Russia’s war against Ukraine as a sovereign country, including your visit to Moscow, affect our military and economic partnerships with our major trading partners?” he asked.
Modise said it was not true that the ANC government had compromised SA.
“The relationship between SA and Ukraine cannot depend on the relationship between SA and Russia and vice versa. We will not compromise our speaking out against war. We speak out even against the strong men of Africa and we still need do business and coexist with them in this continent,” she said.
This is where Macpherson came in, heckling Modise.
He argued that MPs are allowed to heckle when ministers are giving responses.
“If the minister is so touched by her inability to rebuke Putin, that is for her to deal with,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Pandor objects to US bill aimed at targeting Russian influence in Africa
As Vladimir Putin calls for stronger armies, Thandi Modise preaches peace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA and US discuss Ukraine war during strategic dialogue
Blinken launches new Africa strategy amid geopolitical tug-of-war
Zelensky condemns SA’s neutral stance on the Russian invasion
Russian companies in two-day trade mission to SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.