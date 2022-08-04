×

National

Zelensky condemns SA’s neutral stance on the Russian invasion

The Ukrainian president says there is no neutral position to war

04 August 2022 - 18:52 Carien Du Plessis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply condemned SA for its neutral stance towards his country’s war with Russia.

“I do not believe there could be a neutral position to war,” he said in a Zoom press conference with a select group of African journalists on Thursday...

