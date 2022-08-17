Brent crude was down 44c at $91.90 a barrel by while US West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 9c
The defence minister tells Moscow conference that SA is always ready to ‘engage in the resolution of conflict
Defence minister Thandi Modise told defence chiefs in Moscow on Tuesday that SA would always be ready to “engage in the resolution of conflict” and believed in choosing “mediation and peace”.
Modise has travelled to attend the three-day Moscow Conference on International Security, hosted by the Russian government, amid criticism from the local Ukrainian Association of SA and the DA, whose spokesperson on defence and MP, Kobus Marais, called it “poor judgment” due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago...
As Vladimir Putin calls for stronger armies, Thandi Modise preaches peace
