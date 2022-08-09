×

National

Blinken launches new Africa strategy amid geopolitical tug-of-war

US aims to counter ‘harmful activities’ by China, Russia and other actors on the continent

09 August 2022 - 19:30 Carien Du Plessis

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Tuesday ended a three-day visit to SA, which he chose as the launch pad for his country’s new Africa strategy in an effort to reset relations between the US and SA, according to analysts.

His visit, which came after SA and a number of other African countries abstained at the UN earlier in 2022 on resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, marked the start of a weeklong tour of African countries that is seen as an effort by the US to counter China’s growing influence on the continent...

