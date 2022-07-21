Russian companies in two-day trade mission to SA

Reserve Bank’s more hawkish stance supported the local currency in late trade, says strategist
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
The war in Ukraine will speed up Europe’s shift to renewable energy from fossil fuel, Britain’s climate envoy says, even as it leads to nations burning more coal
KwaZulu-Natal to stage final provincial elective conference before party’s national policy conference
The board expects to release provisional full-year 2022 results by no later than end-December and audited ones by end-January 2023
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
Seven Russian companies exporting heavy machinery took part in a two-day business mission to SA to “find the best opportunities for co-operation and implementation of South African projects in various fields”.
One of the organisers, Marina Schmatova said, in the Telegram channel where the gathering was organised, that the organisers would seek the help of government officials for this...
