International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor has objected to an “absolutely disgraceful” bill adopted by the US House of Representatives which will oblige it to punish African governments that aid Russia’s “malign” activities on the continent.
She said Thursday in the National Council of Provinces where she was answering questions from MPs that SA would fight the bill as far as it could. Pandor suggested the bill was proposed in response to the abstention of many African countries on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Seventeen of Africa’s 54 countries abstained, including SA...
Pandor objects to US bill aimed at targeting Russian influence in Africa
Proposed legislation will oblige Washington to act against African countries that aid Russian activities on continent
