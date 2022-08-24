×

Somadoda Fikeni, Zukiswa Mqolomba appointed to make public service ethical

The new chair and deputy chair of the Public Service Commission will be empowered to investigate and monitor the administration of the public service

24 August 2022 - 12:48 Amanda Khoza
Somadoda Fikeni. Picture: SUPPLIED
Somadoda Fikeni. Picture: SUPPLIED

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Somadoda Fikeni and Zukiswa Mqolomba as chair and deputy chair of the Public Service Commission respectively, his office said on Wednesday. 

“President Ramaphosa wishes Fikeni and Mqolomba well in leading the commission in its critical mission of contributing to the development of an efficient, ethical and capable public service,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

The commission, he said, is empowered to, among others, investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration of the public service.

“This mandate entails the evaluation of achievements, or lack thereof, of government programmes,” he added.  

Fikeni has been acting in the position since the term of his predecessor, advocate Richard Sizani, came to an end in January, Magwenya said.

“Fikeni is a senior executive director within the public administration leadership and has a PhD in comparative politics and public policy analysis. He has lectured public administration in several universities, worked as an academic in universities and research institutions, and has experience as a public servant,” said Magwenya.

Fikeni has also served as chair of seven public and private entities in the past 16 years and was part of the team that designed the department of international relations and co-operation’s school of diplomacy, he said. 

Fikeni’s deputy brings more than 12 years’ experience in the public service to the position, eight of which have been at senior management levels, said Magwenya.

“She is an economics researcher, policy analyst and programme manager rooted in economics, poverty and public policy research. She holds two masters degrees in public policy with the University of Cape Town, as well as an MA in poverty and development with the University of Sussex in the UK.” 

TimesLIVE

