Somadoda Fikeni, Zukiswa Mqolomba appointed to make public service ethical

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Not only are consumers trading down to value-oriented retailers and restaurants, they are also changing the types of products they buy
The total cost to infrastructure damage in the province is estimated at R30bn
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
But is it an environmentally conscious step or because inflation-stretched Britons need to consider consuming expired food items?
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
The annual Jackson Hole monetary policy meeting begins this week
Vahid Halilhodzic is the first coach to qualify four different countries for the World Cup
John Fraser talks to the campaigner about what’s next on the menu at Kolonaki in Parkhurst
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Somadoda Fikeni and Zukiswa Mqolomba as chair and deputy chair of the Public Service Commission respectively, his office said on Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa wishes Fikeni and Mqolomba well in leading the commission in its critical mission of contributing to the development of an efficient, ethical and capable public service,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
The commission, he said, is empowered to, among others, investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration of the public service.
“This mandate entails the evaluation of achievements, or lack thereof, of government programmes,” he added.
Fikeni has been acting in the position since the term of his predecessor, advocate Richard Sizani, came to an end in January, Magwenya said.
“Fikeni is a senior executive director within the public administration leadership and has a PhD in comparative politics and public policy analysis. He has lectured public administration in several universities, worked as an academic in universities and research institutions, and has experience as a public servant,” said Magwenya.
Fikeni has also served as chair of seven public and private entities in the past 16 years and was part of the team that designed the department of international relations and co-operation’s school of diplomacy, he said.
Fikeni’s deputy brings more than 12 years’ experience in the public service to the position, eight of which have been at senior management levels, said Magwenya.
“She is an economics researcher, policy analyst and programme manager rooted in economics, poverty and public policy research. She holds two masters degrees in public policy with the University of Cape Town, as well as an MA in poverty and development with the University of Sussex in the UK.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Somadoda Fikeni, Zukiswa Mqolomba appointed to make public service ethical
The new chair and deputy chair of the Public Service Commission will be empowered to investigate and monitor the administration of the public service
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Somadoda Fikeni and Zukiswa Mqolomba as chair and deputy chair of the Public Service Commission respectively, his office said on Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa wishes Fikeni and Mqolomba well in leading the commission in its critical mission of contributing to the development of an efficient, ethical and capable public service,” presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.
The commission, he said, is empowered to, among others, investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration of the public service.
“This mandate entails the evaluation of achievements, or lack thereof, of government programmes,” he added.
Fikeni has been acting in the position since the term of his predecessor, advocate Richard Sizani, came to an end in January, Magwenya said.
“Fikeni is a senior executive director within the public administration leadership and has a PhD in comparative politics and public policy analysis. He has lectured public administration in several universities, worked as an academic in universities and research institutions, and has experience as a public servant,” said Magwenya.
Fikeni has also served as chair of seven public and private entities in the past 16 years and was part of the team that designed the department of international relations and co-operation’s school of diplomacy, he said.
Fikeni’s deputy brings more than 12 years’ experience in the public service to the position, eight of which have been at senior management levels, said Magwenya.
“She is an economics researcher, policy analyst and programme manager rooted in economics, poverty and public policy research. She holds two masters degrees in public policy with the University of Cape Town, as well as an MA in poverty and development with the University of Sussex in the UK.”
TimesLIVE
Zuma in court bid to halt publication of tax records
Big business sounds the alarm over escalating cost of SA debt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Patel explains the need for ban on scrap metal exports
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public servants obtain strike certificate over wage ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.