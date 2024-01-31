Markets

WATCH: Implications of many JSE delistings

Business Day TV spoke to head of investments at Morningstar SA Sean Neethling

31 January 2024 - 20:56
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Increased delistings from the JSE have raised concerns over SA equities’ investment outlook. The impact of market concentration on investment portfolios rather than just the number of delistings, is now also being factored in, as market concentration from delistings could inflate prices, increase volatility, and compel managers to diversify beyond their expertise. Business Day TV examined this situation with the head of investments at Morningstar SA, Sean Neethling.

