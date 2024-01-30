Investors will be looking for fresh clues to the interest rate trajectory, says RMB’s Matete Thulare
Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the killing of Constantia liquidator
President tells ANC lekgotla after SA’s success its detractors could incite regime change
Defendants accused of instigating July 2021 violence show where their loyalties lie
The majority owner of the car seller aims to raise capital as it could face trouble with lenders if SA Taxi misses debt repayments
Reserve Bank data confirms continued weakness among households, while economists warn the full effect of interest rate hikes is yet to be felt
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Cedric Masondo, CEO of PSG Insure
But the interim order by the International Court of Justice is likely to pile pressure on Israel’s allies
Fewer Tests are being played by nations other than England, India or Australia because it is costly
‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ electrification strategy aims for 40% carbon dioxide reduction by 2030
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
