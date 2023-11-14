Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers

14 November 2023 - 15:01
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains the most since April on ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Gold largely unmoved as focus turns to US ...
Markets
4.
Oil lifts as energy agency boosts demand growth ...
Markets
5.
Global equities edge higher ahead of US inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.