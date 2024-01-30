SA’s ranking on the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index has fallen to 83 out of 180 countries, marking a decline of 11 spots compared with the previous year’s rankings. Business Day TV unpacked this with Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA slides lower on corruption perception index
Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh
