WATCH: SA slides lower on corruption perception index

Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh

30 January 2024 - 20:16
Picture: 123RF/ZEF ART
SA’s ranking on the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index has fallen to 83 out of 180 countries, marking a decline of 11 spots compared with the previous year’s rankings. Business Day TV unpacked this with Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh.

