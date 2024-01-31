Coronation takes commanding stake in Dis-Chem
The retailer’s founder sells R1.4bn worth of shares to the money manager just a week after selling property worth R500m to the group
31 January 2024 - 20:55
Money manager Coronation has taken a commanding position in Dis-Chem after the retailer’s founders sold shares worth R1.4bn to the asset manager.
Dis-Chem said Coronation now owns nearly 30% of the group’s stock after the transaction. The Cape Town-based asset manager held 24.3% of Dis-Chem before the deal. ..
