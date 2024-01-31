Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

31 January 2024 - 20:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight is Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA assets to outperform offshore assets, Bank of ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed decision looms
Markets
3.
Crude prices slip as China factory output ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
WATCH: Implications of many JSE delistings
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.