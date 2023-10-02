SA net equity sales reach grim milestone of R100bn
Foreign selling momentum gathers pace in line with weakening growth prospects
02 October 2023 - 19:00
SA’s net equity outflows reached a grim milestone of R100bn after foreign investors sold an additional R1bn worth of local shares over the past week, keeping the rand under sustained pressure at just over R19/$ even as the electricity supply outlook showed early signs of stability.
Foreigners have been consistent net sellers of domestic shares in the past seven years, according to available JSE data, but the selling momentum has gathered pace in recent months in line with weakening growth prospects. Over the past week, they also sold R12bn in local bonds, cutting year-to-date net purchases to just R6bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.