NEWS ANALYSIS: At 135, the JSE is showing signs of old age
Stock exchanges globally seem to be losing their lustre due to the rise of private equity
14 August 2023 - 05:00
When De Beers delisted from the JSE in June 2001, the move was regarded as a blow to SA’s equity market — but not all that big as it remained an unlisted subsidiary of its sister company Anglo American, which remains listed on the bourse.
When De Beers went private, the JSE was still the platform on which more than 600 companies traded their shares...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.