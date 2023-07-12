JSE operator’s market cap sheds R10bn as weak economy weighs
JSE Ltd’s precipitous drop comes amid dwindling trading volumes and delistings
12 July 2023 - 05:00
JSE Ltd, the company that runs Africa’s largest stock exchange, has shed almost R10bn in a little more than five years, underscoring the business implications of a spate of delistings that have raised concerns about their effect on the wider economy and among savers.
The precipitous drop in the share price comes amid dwindling trading volumes, a flurry of delistings, and an economy that has grown at a snail’s pace over the past few years. For the exchange, this has resulted in a large drop in trading fees...
