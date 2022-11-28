Asian stocks and oil slump on China’s Covid-19 protests

Protests against China’s zero-Covid policy have ‘rattled the markets’, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
From restaurants and liquor outlets to abattoirs and childcare, reasonable regulations should be uniformly applied, rather than stringent regulations flexibly applied
The restaurant, called Zuma but not named after the former president, was opened in Umhlanga by owner and celebrity chef David Manal
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
This was driven by an improvement in the supply of semiconductors, which are high in demand as they are used in AI and supercomputing
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Government officials fear being accused of corruption and are reluctant to greenlight procurement and investment.
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
Carjacking is up 23.6%, trucks by 36.8% while theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose 13.9%
Sydney — Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-Covid-19 curbs raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 2.2%, pulled lower by heavy selling in Chinese markets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 4.16%, China's CSI300 index declined 2.22% and the yuan fell in morning trade.
“The market does not like uncertainties that are difficult to price and the China protests clearly fall into this category. It means investors will become more risk-averse,” Gary Ng, Natixis economist in Hong Kong told Reuters.
“The China-linked markets across Asia, such as Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, are more likely to see a larger impact.”
Australia's benchmark stock index lost 0.56% while its currency was off more than 1%. Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.76%.
South Korea's Kospi 200 index retreated 1.35% in early trade and New Zealand's S&P/NZX50 index was off 0.42%.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell, pointing to possible declines in Wall Street later in the day.
The bigger worries about China's Covid-19 policies dwarfed any support to investor sentiment from the central bank's 25 basis point cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) announced on Friday, which frees up about $70bn in liquidity to prop up a faltering economy.
In Shanghai, demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday night as protests over the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions flared for a third day.
There were also protests in Wuhan, Chengdu and parts of the capital Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions were put in place in an attempt to quell fresh outbreaks.
“There is a tail risk that the road to living with Covid-19 is too slow, surging Covid-19 cases fuels more protests and social unrest further weakens the economy are market concerns,” said Robert Subbaraman, Nomura's Asia ex-Japan, chief economist.
“Things are very fluid. Protests could also be the catalyst that leads to a positive outcome in leading the government to set a clearer game plan on how the country is going to learn to live with Covid-19, setting a more transparent timetable, and accelerating China's move to living with Covid-19.”
The dollar extended gains against the yuan, rising 0.87%.
The Covid-19 rules and resulting protests are creating fears the economic hit for China will be greater than expected.
“Even if China is on a path to eventually move away from its zero-Covid-19 approach, the low level of vaccination among the elderly means the exit is likely to be slow and possibly disorderly,” CBA analysts said on Monday. “The economic affects are unlikely to be small.”
China's case numbers have hit record highs, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday.
Fears about Chinese economic growth also hit commodities in Asia trade.
US crude dipped 2.81% to $74.14 a barrel and Brent crude fell 2.57% to $81.48 per barrel, as the Covid-19 protests in top importer China fuelled demand worries.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.6628% from its US close of 3.702% on Friday. The two-year yield, which tracks traders' expectations of Fed fund rates, touched 4.4463% compared with a US close of 4.479%.
The dollar dropped 0.3% against the yen to 138.64 after initially trading higher earlier in the day. It remains well off its high this year of 151.94 on October 21.
The euro fell 0.5%, having gained 4.94% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 106.49.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1750.49 per ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks and oil slump on China’s Covid-19 protests
The market dislikes uncertainties such as the demonstrations that are difficult to price, causing investors to become more risk-averse, analyst says
Sydney — Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-Covid-19 curbs raised worries about management of the virus in the world's second-largest economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slumped 2.2%, pulled lower by heavy selling in Chinese markets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 4.16%, China's CSI300 index declined 2.22% and the yuan fell in morning trade.
“The market does not like uncertainties that are difficult to price and the China protests clearly fall into this category. It means investors will become more risk-averse,” Gary Ng, Natixis economist in Hong Kong told Reuters.
“The China-linked markets across Asia, such as Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, are more likely to see a larger impact.”
Australia's benchmark stock index lost 0.56% while its currency was off more than 1%. Japan's Nikkei stock index was down 0.76%.
South Korea's Kospi 200 index retreated 1.35% in early trade and New Zealand's S&P/NZX50 index was off 0.42%.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both fell, pointing to possible declines in Wall Street later in the day.
The bigger worries about China's Covid-19 policies dwarfed any support to investor sentiment from the central bank's 25 basis point cut to the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) announced on Friday, which frees up about $70bn in liquidity to prop up a faltering economy.
In Shanghai, demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday night as protests over the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions flared for a third day.
There were also protests in Wuhan, Chengdu and parts of the capital Beijing as Covid-19 restrictions were put in place in an attempt to quell fresh outbreaks.
“There is a tail risk that the road to living with Covid-19 is too slow, surging Covid-19 cases fuels more protests and social unrest further weakens the economy are market concerns,” said Robert Subbaraman, Nomura's Asia ex-Japan, chief economist.
“Things are very fluid. Protests could also be the catalyst that leads to a positive outcome in leading the government to set a clearer game plan on how the country is going to learn to live with Covid-19, setting a more transparent timetable, and accelerating China's move to living with Covid-19.”
The dollar extended gains against the yuan, rising 0.87%.
The Covid-19 rules and resulting protests are creating fears the economic hit for China will be greater than expected.
“Even if China is on a path to eventually move away from its zero-Covid-19 approach, the low level of vaccination among the elderly means the exit is likely to be slow and possibly disorderly,” CBA analysts said on Monday. “The economic affects are unlikely to be small.”
China's case numbers have hit record highs, with nearly 40,000 new infections on Saturday.
Fears about Chinese economic growth also hit commodities in Asia trade.
US crude dipped 2.81% to $74.14 a barrel and Brent crude fell 2.57% to $81.48 per barrel, as the Covid-19 protests in top importer China fuelled demand worries.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.6628% from its US close of 3.702% on Friday. The two-year yield, which tracks traders' expectations of Fed fund rates, touched 4.4463% compared with a US close of 4.479%.
The dollar dropped 0.3% against the yen to 138.64 after initially trading higher earlier in the day. It remains well off its high this year of 151.94 on October 21.
The euro fell 0.5%, having gained 4.94% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other major trading partners, was up at 106.49.
Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold was traded at $1750.49 per ounce.
Reuters
JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China over Covid-19
Oil plunges on demand fears due to China’s Covid-19 protests
Gold slides on stronger dollar due to China’s Covid-19 bars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE opens to mixed Asian markets as Covid cases climb in China
Asian shares climb on Fed rate-hike slowdown, China stimulus
European stocks set for sixth consecutive week of gains
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.