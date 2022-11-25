‘The risks of renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory,’ Citadel Global says
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Consumers will use Black Friday much more for jumping on spontaneous deals and for Christmas gifts, rather than for bigger, delayed purchases
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit to England, hunt for earthquake survivors in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia ‘write history’ at the World Cup, Makro workers threaten Black Friday walkout, and more
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as the number of new Covid-19 cases continue to rise in mainland China and US markets were closed on Thursday, while investors digest the latest interest rate hike from the SA Reserve Bank.
The Shanghai composite edged up 0.39%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Nikkei in Japan shed 0.86% and 0.34%, respectively...
JSE opens to mixed Asian markets as Covid cases climb in China
Investors will also take stock of the latest interest rate hike by the SA Reserve Bank
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as the number of new Covid-19 cases continue to rise in mainland China and US markets were closed on Thursday, while investors digest the latest interest rate hike from the SA Reserve Bank.
The Shanghai composite edged up 0.39%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Nikkei in Japan shed 0.86% and 0.34%, respectively...
