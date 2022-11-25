Markets

JSE opens to mixed Asian markets as Covid cases climb in China

Investors will also take stock of the latest interest rate hike by the SA Reserve Bank

25 November 2022 - 07:22 Nico Gous

The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday as the number of new Covid-19 cases continue to rise in mainland China and US markets were closed on Thursday, while investors digest the latest interest rate hike from the SA Reserve Bank.

The Shanghai composite edged up 0.39%, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Nikkei in Japan shed 0.86% and 0.34%, respectively...

