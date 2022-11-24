Asian shares climb on Fed rate-hike slowdown, China stimulus

Brent crude futures dipped 21c to $85.20 a barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 16c to $77.78 a barrel
The group believes its core e-commerce businesses have reached the scale needed to become profitable
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Income during the entertainment group’s half-year period was hampered by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal and a strike in Mpumalanga
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The shelling in 2007 killed dozens of civilians
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
SYDNEY — Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals the US Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest-rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% in early trade, boosted by a 0.6% gain in South Korean shares, a 0.5% increase in China’s blue chips and a 0.9% jump in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index
Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.3%.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.3%, after modest gains in US stocks on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Bank of Korea (BOK) slowed down the pace of tightening to a more modest 25 basis points (bps), joining other central banks that have downshifted away from outsize hikes amid a looming global recession.
Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting also showed a “substantial majority” of Fed policymakers agreed it would “likely soon be appropriate” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.
“In all, it is clear from the minutes that [the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)] participants are determined to further raise the policy rate in the face of a very tight labour market and unacceptably high inflation,” said analysts at Barclays.
“However, the minutes also reveal an emerging divergence of views among members about the peak rate, and uncertainty about the peak rate.”
The futures market implies a 76% chance of a rise of 50 bps to 4.25%-4.5% at the December meeting, while a majority of investors expect the target US federal funds rate will peak above 5% by next May.
US economic data on Wednesday showed jobless claims increased more than expected last week, while business activity contracted for a fifth month in November.
In Japan, data on Thursday showed manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in two years in November.
Meanwhile, in China, Covid-19 cases continued to surge, with the economic toll from mobility restrictions and lockdowns piling up.
China’ cabinet on Wednesday flagged the possibility of an upcoming cut to banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), pledging new stimulus measures to revive its Covid-19-battered economy.
The US dollar on Thursday failed to recoup overnight losses of 1% with the index standing at 105.89 against a basket of currencies.
In the oil market, prices are set to test a major support level from September, which if breached could see oil tumbling to levels not seen before late 2021, adding to the evidence that inflation likely has started coming down.
US crude oil futures eased 0.2% to $77.79 a barrel, after tumbling more than 3% on Wednesday, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level.
Brent crude futures fell 0.15% to $85.26.
In the bond market, long-term US treasuries rallied overnight after the Fed minutes. Yields on 10-year notes dropped to a huge 79 bps deficit to two-year yields, a curve inversion on a scale not seen since the dot.com bust of 2000 and, on the face of it, a signal investors expect a deep economic downturn in coming months.
US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Reuters
