Markets

Oil plunges on demand fears due to China’s Covid-19 protests

Futures fall more than $2 a barrel with US West Texas Intermediate crude hitting an 11-month low

28 November 2022 - 07:49 Yuka Obayashi
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Tokyo — Oil futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, with WTI hitting an 11-month low, as protests in top importer China over strict Covid-19 curbs fuelled demand concerns.

Brent crude dropped $2.16, or 2.6%, to trade at $81.47 a barrel at 4.30am, after diving to $81.16 earlier in the session — its lowest since January 11.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slid $2.08, or 2.7%, to $74.20 a barrel. It fell as far as $73.82 earlier — its lowest since December 27 2021.

Both benchmarks, which hit 10-month lows last week, have posted three consecutive weekly declines. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

“On top of growing concerns about weaker fuel demand in China due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, political uncertainty, caused by rare protests over the government's stringent Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai, prompted selling,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

WTI's trading range is expected to fall to $70-$75, he said, adding the market could stay volatile depending on the outcome of the Opec+ meeting and the price cap on Russian oil.

China, the world's top oil importer, has stuck with President Xi Jinping's zero-Covid-19 policy even as much of the world has lifted most restrictions.

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's strict Covid-19 restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities after a deadly fire in the country's far west.

The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since Xi assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his zero-Covid-19 policy nearly three years into the pandemic.

“Bearish sentiment is growing in the oil market with mounting concerns over demand in China and a lack of clear signs from oil producers to further cut output,” said Tetsu Emori, CEO of Emori Fund Management.

“Unless Opec+ agrees on a further reduction of production quota or the US moves to reload its strategic petroleum reserves, oil prices may be headed further down,” he said.

Opec+ will meet on December 4.

In October, Opec+ agreed to reduce its output target by 2-million barrels per day until 2023.

The next Opec+ meeting will take into account the condition and balance of the market, Iraq's state news agency quoted Saadoun Mohsen, a senior official at the country's state oil marketer SOMO, as saying on Saturday.

Investors also focused on Western plans for a price cap on Russian oil.

Group of Seven (G7) and EU diplomats have been discussing a price cap on Russian oil of $65-$70 a barrel, with the aim of limiting revenue to fund Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine without disrupting global oil markets.

But a meeting of EU government representatives, scheduled for November 25 evening to discuss the issue, was cancelled, EU diplomats said. On Thursday, EU governments were split on the level at which to cap Russian oil prices.

The price cap is due to come into effect on December 5 when an EU ban on Russian crude kicks off.

Reuters

JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China over Covid-19

The world’s second-largest economy reported a record number of new cases for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian stocks and oil slump on China’s Covid-19 protests

The market dislikes uncertainties such as the demonstrations that are difficult to price, causing investors to become more risk-averse, analyst says
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold slides on stronger dollar due to China’s Covid-19 bars

Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst ...
Markets
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China ...
Markets
2.
Fed’s peak rate trumps slower hikes, says USB ...
Markets
3.
Gold slides on stronger dollar due to China’s ...
Markets
4.
Oil plunges on demand fears due to China’s ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors assess rising ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil climbs as G7 and EU mull price cap

Markets

Chevron gets nod to resume Venezuelan oil production as US eases sanctions

News

Crude dips on doubts about Russian price cap

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.