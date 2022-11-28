Protests against China’s zero-Covid policy have ‘rattled the markets’, says Citadel Global director Bianca Botes
The JSE faces lower Asian markets as the world waits to see what will happen in mainland China as the world’s second-largest economy reports record infection numbers and citizens take to the street to protest against the strict zero-Covid-19 policy and lockdowns.
The Hang Seng declined 1.98%, the Shanghai composite 1.03% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.48%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has shed more than one-quarter (25.99%), the Shanghai composite 15.49% and the Nikkei 3.94%...
JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China over Covid-19
The world’s second-largest economy reported a record number of new cases for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday
