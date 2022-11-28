Markets

JSE faces lower markets amid protests in China over Covid-19

The world’s second-largest economy reported a record number of new cases for a fifth consecutive day on Sunday

28 November 2022 - 07:33 Nico Gous

The JSE faces lower Asian markets as the world waits to see what will happen in mainland China as the world’s second-largest economy reports record infection numbers and citizens take to the street to protest against the strict zero-Covid-19 policy and lockdowns.

The Hang Seng declined 1.98%, the Shanghai composite 1.03% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.48%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has shed more than one-quarter (25.99%), the Shanghai composite 15.49% and the Nikkei 3.94%...

