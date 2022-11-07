Oil hovers near $100 a barrel on fresh demand concerns

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Inverters, batteries and solar systems work for the rich but are out of reach for the rest
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.
Netherlands minnows end World Cup run for Proteas
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric
London — Oil prices were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid-19 containment approach.
Brent crude futures rose by 6c , or 0.06% to $98.63 a barrel at 1026 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.60 a barrel, down 1c , or 0.01%.
Both contracts dropped by over $1/bbl earlier in the session as Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world’s top crude importer.
Brent and WTI rose last week, climbing 2.9% and 5.4%, respectively, on speculation of a possible end to Covid-19 lockdowns despite the lack of any announced changes.
But prices pared losses in early European trading following stronger risk sentiment, news of recovering Chinese crude imports and as the US dollar weakened against other currencies, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
The dollar sank on Monday against the euro and sterling was supported by a risk on sentiment and a rally in European stock markets.
While China’s imports and exports unexpectedly contracted in October, its crude oil imports rebounded to the highest level since May.
Oil prices have been underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies as the EU’s embargo on Russia’s seaborne crude exports will start on December 5 even though refineries worldwide are ramping up output.
US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity. China’s largest private refiner Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical is raising diesel output.
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co said on Sunday the first phase of the Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to a state news agency.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil hovers near $100 a barrel on fresh demand concerns
Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
London — Oil prices were stable on Monday, hovering close to $100 a barrel as support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid-19 containment approach.
Brent crude futures rose by 6c , or 0.06% to $98.63 a barrel at 1026 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.60 a barrel, down 1c , or 0.01%.
Both contracts dropped by over $1/bbl earlier in the session as Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world’s top crude importer.
Brent and WTI rose last week, climbing 2.9% and 5.4%, respectively, on speculation of a possible end to Covid-19 lockdowns despite the lack of any announced changes.
But prices pared losses in early European trading following stronger risk sentiment, news of recovering Chinese crude imports and as the US dollar weakened against other currencies, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
The dollar sank on Monday against the euro and sterling was supported by a risk on sentiment and a rally in European stock markets.
While China’s imports and exports unexpectedly contracted in October, its crude oil imports rebounded to the highest level since May.
Oil prices have been underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies as the EU’s embargo on Russia’s seaborne crude exports will start on December 5 even though refineries worldwide are ramping up output.
US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity. China’s largest private refiner Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical is raising diesel output.
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co said on Sunday the first phase of the Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to a state news agency.
Reuters
JSE pares Friday’s gains, with focus on US inflation numbers
Global markets lift despite conflicting Covid-19 China news
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil slides as China confirms zero Covid-19 policy
Oil jumps 3% as dollar weakens
Oil losses eased by supply concerns, despite strong dollar
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.