Oil slides as China confirms zero Covid-19 policy

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Inverters, batteries and solar systems work for the rich but are out of reach for the rest
‘We are faced with instability, which remains a high risk across all our municipalities’
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
The most notable no shows are China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi, leaders of the world’s largest and third-largest emitters.
Netherlands minnows end World Cup run for Proteas
Opting for this model over the standard GTI will give you seats upholstered in the German marque’s iconic Clark Plaid Jacara fabric
Singapore — Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials at the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.20, or 1.2%, to $97.37 a barrel by 4.27am, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.24 a barrel, down $1.37, or 1.5%, dropping to a session-low of $90.40 a barrel earlier in the session.
“Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the Covid-19-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
A jump in the US dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.
Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting despite strong jobs data.
Brent and WTI rose last week, up 2.9% and 5.4%, respectively, as rumours of a possible end to stringent Covid-19 lockdowns sent China's stock markets and prices of commodities higher despite the lack of any announced changes.
However, at a news conference on Saturday, health officials said they will persevere with their “dynamic-clearing” approach to Covid-19 cases as soon as they emerge.
Trade data from the world's second-largest economy later on Monday could show further cooling in exports as global demand continued to soften.
“The market is still dealing with signs of weakness in oil demand from already high prices and the weak economic backdrop in developed markets,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding demand in Europe and the US have fallen back to 2019 levels.
“We now expect global demand in Q4 2022 to grow by only 0.6 mb/d [million barrels per day] from the same quarter last year and to moderate next year.”
Oil prices are underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies as the EU's embargo on Russia's seaborne crude exports will start on December 5 while refineries worldwide are ramping up output to meet strong diesel demand.
US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity, while China's largest private refiner, Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co (ZPC), is raising diesel output.
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (Kipic) said on Sunday the first phase of the Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to state news agency Kuna.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil slides as China confirms zero Covid-19 policy
Crude falls more than $1 a barrel as Beijing dashes hopes of a demand rebound at the world's top importer
Singapore — Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese officials at the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict Covid-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.20, or 1.2%, to $97.37 a barrel by 4.27am, after hitting as low as $96.50 earlier. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $91.24 a barrel, down $1.37, or 1.5%, dropping to a session-low of $90.40 a barrel earlier in the session.
“Oil prices dropped sharply as the Chinese officials vowed to stick to the Covid-19-zero policy while infected cases climbed in China, which may cause more restrictions measures, darkening the demand outlook,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
A jump in the US dollar is also weighing on oil prices, she added.
Four Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting despite strong jobs data.
Brent and WTI rose last week, up 2.9% and 5.4%, respectively, as rumours of a possible end to stringent Covid-19 lockdowns sent China's stock markets and prices of commodities higher despite the lack of any announced changes.
However, at a news conference on Saturday, health officials said they will persevere with their “dynamic-clearing” approach to Covid-19 cases as soon as they emerge.
Trade data from the world's second-largest economy later on Monday could show further cooling in exports as global demand continued to soften.
“The market is still dealing with signs of weakness in oil demand from already high prices and the weak economic backdrop in developed markets,” ANZ analysts said in a note, adding demand in Europe and the US have fallen back to 2019 levels.
“We now expect global demand in Q4 2022 to grow by only 0.6 mb/d [million barrels per day] from the same quarter last year and to moderate next year.”
Oil prices are underpinned by expectations of tighter supplies as the EU's embargo on Russia's seaborne crude exports will start on December 5 while refineries worldwide are ramping up output to meet strong diesel demand.
US oil refiners this quarter will run their plants at breakneck rates, near or above 90% of capacity, while China's largest private refiner, Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Co (ZPC), is raising diesel output.
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (Kipic) said on Sunday the first phase of the Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to state news agency Kuna.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Firm Asian shares mitigate slide in US futures, commodities
Private sector keen to fill the JET gap?
EXPLAINER: What the IPCC research advises on climate change
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.