Get more while you save on great deals with Builders+

Make the most of your everyday purchases by signing up for Builders+, the awesome new rewards programme from Builders, the leaders in home improvement and DIY.

“We’re excited about the launch of Builders+,” says Janet Booysen, Builders’ marketing executive. “By signing up to ‘the plus side of life’, shoppers will have access to amazing deals, personalised offers that are tailored for them and a rewards system that doesn’t expire. Saving has never been simpler.”

Saving made easier with Builders+

The Builders+ rewards programme is free to join.

After signing up, you’ll be given your choice of a virtual or physical card (or both) that will immediately unlock great benefits. These include the chance to enter monthly competitions, automatic digital receipts that’ll make returns a breeze and early access to exciting store promotions.