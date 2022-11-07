Get more while you save on great deals with Builders+
Builders, the leaders in home improvement and DIY, have launched a free rewards programme with awesome benefits
Make the most of your everyday purchases by signing up for Builders+, the awesome new rewards programme from Builders, the leaders in home improvement and DIY.
“We’re excited about the launch of Builders+,” says Janet Booysen, Builders’ marketing executive. “By signing up to ‘the plus side of life’, shoppers will have access to amazing deals, personalised offers that are tailored for them and a rewards system that doesn’t expire. Saving has never been simpler.”
Saving made easier with Builders+
The Builders+ rewards programme is free to join.
After signing up, you’ll be given your choice of a virtual or physical card (or both) that will immediately unlock great benefits. These include the chance to enter monthly competitions, automatic digital receipts that’ll make returns a breeze and early access to exciting store promotions.
You can also look forward to all sorts of brilliant savings-related benefits, available both online and in-store, such as:
- Exclusive Builders+ deals;
- Personalised offers on products and services, making sure you get discounts on the items you really want;
- 10% birthdays discounts; and
- 10% discounts for pensioners on Wednesdays.
Join “the plus side of life”
Access to Builders+ is simple and signing up is easy.
Existing Builders cardholders will automatically become part of Builders+. While new shoppers can either visit the Builders website to apply, or visit any store to sign up through a quick and seamless process.
Click here to enjoy “the plus side of life” and get more while you save on great deals.
For more information, visit your nearest Builders store, the Builders website or call 0860 284 533.
This article was paid for by Builders.