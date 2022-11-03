Oil losses eased by supply concerns, despite strong dollar

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Miners are realising that there is a rare opportunity to achieve wins on multiple fronts by moving to renewable energy solutions
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Scientists now know that methane is much more potent than carbon dioxide as a greenhouse gas in the short term
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
New biopic tells the origin story of the decades-old feud between Lamborghini and Ferrari
Singapore — Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.
Brent crude shed 44c, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 1.46am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59c, or 0.7%, to $89.41.
The benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in US oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) and chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.
A strong dollar is dragging down oil, with some market participants also likely booking profits after recent gains, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
“With the Fed confirming a higher peak in rates, a darkened global economic outlook could continue to pressure the oil futures markets,” Teng added.
But global supply risks still loom large.
The EU’s embargo on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on December 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.
Also likely to keep supply tight in coming months, Opec producers may struggle to hit previously set output quotas, ANZ analysts said in a note.
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) fell in October for the first time since June.
On the demand side, any indication of a reopening in China after Covid-19 restrictions could be a “monster pivot”, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil losses eased by supply concerns, despite strong dollar
Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Singapore — Oil futures fell early on Thursday as the dollar firmed on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish stance, but concerns over looming supply risks kept a floor under prices.
Brent crude shed 44c, or 0.5%, to $95.72 a barrel at 1.46am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures retreated 59c, or 0.7%, to $89.41.
The benchmarks settled up more than $1 on Wednesday, aided by another drop in US oil inventories, even as the Fed boosted interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) and chair Jerome Powell said it was premature to think about pausing rate increases.
A strong dollar is dragging down oil, with some market participants also likely booking profits after recent gains, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.
“With the Fed confirming a higher peak in rates, a darkened global economic outlook could continue to pressure the oil futures markets,” Teng added.
But global supply risks still loom large.
The EU’s embargo on Russian oil for its invasion of Ukraine is set to start on December 5 and will be followed by a halt on oil product imports in February.
Also likely to keep supply tight in coming months, Opec producers may struggle to hit previously set output quotas, ANZ analysts said in a note.
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) fell in October for the first time since June.
On the demand side, any indication of a reopening in China after Covid-19 restrictions could be a “monster pivot”, said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management.
Reuters
Oil rises on drop in US crude inventories, weaker dollar
Oil surges as weaker dollar offsets China Covid fears
Oil prices up as dollar weakens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.