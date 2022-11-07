Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning paring Friday’s gains after China’s authorities denied that it would ease its zero-Covid-19 policy.
Friday morning’s global markets rally was based on speculation that China would soon be lifting Covid-19 restrictions, which was sparked by unverified reports that the world’s second-largest economy was working on a plan to end a system that banned individual flights from bringing in passengers infected with Covid-19. That prompted a huge rally in commodities across the board, and boosted the rand...
JSE pares Friday’s gains, with focus on US inflation numbers
Friday morning’s global markets rally had been based on speculation that China would soon lift Covid-19 restrictions
