×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE pares Friday’s gains, with focus on US inflation numbers

Friday morning’s global markets rally had been based on speculation that China would soon lift Covid-19 restrictions

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 10:57 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning paring Friday’s gains after China’s authorities denied that it would ease its zero-Covid-19 policy.

Friday morning’s global markets rally was based on speculation that China would soon be lifting Covid-19 restrictions, which was sparked by unverified reports that the world’s second-largest economy was working on a plan to end a system that banned individual flights from bringing in passengers infected with Covid-19. That prompted a huge rally in commodities across the board, and boosted the rand...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.