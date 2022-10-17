JSE faces lower Asian markets after Wall Street’s losses

China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a second month
The conclusion that free-for-all alliances are leading the party towards continuing leadership incoherence and internal conflict has been disproved
Makwana is confident that ‘with discipline’ the limping power utility can be turned around
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
The Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management and private wealth businesses
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
The move comes after an independent commission found it had failed to prevent money laundering and criminal activity
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Committing to a lifestyle change is more important than worrying what the peacock dressed in Under Armour thinks
It is red across the board from Asia at the start of the week for the JSE as US markets ended lower on Friday while traders wait to see what China announces this week during the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) being held in Beijing.
The Nikkei in Japan fell 1.39%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.13% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.10%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (27.21%), the Shanghai composite 15.51% and the Nikkei 8.82%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell 2.65% and is down 46.54% this year.
Japanese stocks tracked lower US markets from Friday as traders fear another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve could lead to a worldwide recession.
“The market is fully pricing a 75 basis points hike from the Fed next month and a slightly better-than-even chance of a follow-up 75 basis points hike in December,” National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping did not indicate that mainland China plans to end its zero-Covid-19 policy during his address at the CCP’s congress on Sunday. He said the policy had achieved its aim along with economic development.
US markets fell on Friday as the Dow Jones ended 1.34% lower, the S&P 500 2.37% and the Nasdaq 3.08%. The Nasdaq has lost over a third of its value so far this year (34.81%), the S&P 500 more than a quarter (25.30%) and the Dow Jones almost a fifth (19.00%).
In local market news, the JSE closed marginally weaker on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session as investors digested new inflation expectations in the US. The all share lost 0.19% to 64,271 points and the top 40 0.2%.
A consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed expectations for elevated inflation were increasing. The survey is closely watched by the US Fed and could mean more aggressive interest rate hikes will remain in place for longer.
The dollar strengthened 0.25% against the rand to R18.31. The greenback has gained 14.79% against the rand so far this year.
In commodities, the price of Brent crude is up by 0.54% to $92.13 a barrel, gold 0.45% to $1,649.17/oz and platinum 0.48% to $903.00.
On Monday, affordable housing developer Calgro M3 will release its interim results. No economic data is expected.
Calgro M3 said last month that it expects half-year earnings to rise by as much as 43% as the housing and memorial parks developer ramps up the completion of several residential projects that are due to be handed over within the next four months.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
JSE faces lower Asian markets after Wall Street’s losses
Traders will also monitor announcements by the Chinese Communist Party at its national congress in Beijing this week
It is red across the board from Asia at the start of the week for the JSE as US markets ended lower on Friday while traders wait to see what China announces this week during the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) being held in Beijing.
The Nikkei in Japan fell 1.39%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong 1.13% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.10%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down by more than a quarter (27.21%), the Shanghai composite 15.51% and the Nikkei 8.82%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, fell 2.65% and is down 46.54% this year.
Japanese stocks tracked lower US markets from Friday as traders fear another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve could lead to a worldwide recession.
“The market is fully pricing a 75 basis points hike from the Fed next month and a slightly better-than-even chance of a follow-up 75 basis points hike in December,” National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping did not indicate that mainland China plans to end its zero-Covid-19 policy during his address at the CCP’s congress on Sunday. He said the policy had achieved its aim along with economic development.
US markets fell on Friday as the Dow Jones ended 1.34% lower, the S&P 500 2.37% and the Nasdaq 3.08%. The Nasdaq has lost over a third of its value so far this year (34.81%), the S&P 500 more than a quarter (25.30%) and the Dow Jones almost a fifth (19.00%).
In local market news, the JSE closed marginally weaker on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session as investors digested new inflation expectations in the US. The all share lost 0.19% to 64,271 points and the top 40 0.2%.
A consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed expectations for elevated inflation were increasing. The survey is closely watched by the US Fed and could mean more aggressive interest rate hikes will remain in place for longer.
The dollar strengthened 0.25% against the rand to R18.31. The greenback has gained 14.79% against the rand so far this year.
In commodities, the price of Brent crude is up by 0.54% to $92.13 a barrel, gold 0.45% to $1,649.17/oz and platinum 0.48% to $903.00.
On Monday, affordable housing developer Calgro M3 will release its interim results. No economic data is expected.
Calgro M3 said last month that it expects half-year earnings to rise by as much as 43% as the housing and memorial parks developer ramps up the completion of several residential projects that are due to be handed over within the next four months.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Market data — October 16 2022
WATCH: Market Report
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly lower as investors digest new US consumer survey
Oil treads water as cut in supply target counters other factors
Global stocks lift after overnight rally in US shares
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE firms as investors assess US inflation figures
Asian shares rally as China signals stronger stimulus
Gold inches up but on track for weekly fall
Oil heads higher as the dollar weakens
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.