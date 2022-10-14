Investors will be watching the corporate earnings season in the US for clues on how the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have affected profits
The big question is whether this dollar surge is in fact a ‘short run’ aberration or whether it is a more permanent feature of the global landscape
Group implicated in alleged corruption over the procurement of 1,064 locomotives at state-owned rail company appeared in court on Friday
The corrected state capture inquiry report recommends that law enforcement investigate Gigaba with a view to charging him with corruption
The chicken and egg producer expects its headline earnings to drop close to two-thirds
Up to 123-million people — 12% of Sub-Saharan Africa's population — face acute food insecurity by the end of 2022
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Unrest shows no sign of abating four weeks since Mahsa Amini’s death in custody ignited nationwide demonstrations
Fifa prohibits the firing of tear gas in a sports arena, but police said they had to use it for the safety of officers and spectators
The risk of getting durable long Covid symptoms increases with the severity of the acute infection, the study found
The JSE closed marginally weaker on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session as investors digested new inflation expectations in the US.
A consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed expectations for elevated inflation were increasing. The survey is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could mean more aggressive interest rate hikes will remain in place for longer...
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly lower as investors digest new US consumer survey
Investors will be watching the corporate earnings season in the US for clues on how the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have affected profit
