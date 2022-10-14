×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes slightly lower as investors digest new US consumer survey

Investors will be watching the corporate earnings season in the US for clues on how the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have affected profit

BL Premium
14 October 2022 - 18:54 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed marginally weaker on Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session as investors digested new inflation expectations in the US.

A consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed expectations for elevated inflation were increasing. The survey is closely watched by the Federal Reserve and could mean more aggressive interest rate hikes will remain in place for longer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.