Oil heads higher as the dollar weakens

Stocks follow Wall Street higher amid speculation of a British government U-turn on its fiscal plans
Indigenous communities will play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of corporate SA
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
Party files motion of no confidence in Tania Campbell two weeks after voting out Joburg mayor Mpho Phahatse
Cargo handling group Grindrod says feasibility studies are under way to expand its Matola terminal in Mozambique
Power outages and a protracted strike at Transnet will also cost the economy dearly in quarter four
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
Reserve Bank governor talks up ‘smart money’ at IMF and World Bank annual meetings
Brazilian company argues it lost out in his transfer from Santos to Barcelona in 2013
Striking Transnet workers protest, a Russian military strike hits central Kyiv, demonstrations in London against the Iranian regime, and more
Singapore — Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and as diesel inventories fell, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by Opec+ to slash production.
Brent crude futures rose 29c, or 0.3%, to $94.86 per barrel by 2.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31c, or 0.35%, at $89.42 per barrel.
Both contracts, however, were down for the week by about 3% after two weeks of gains amid recession concerns.
“The softened US dollar and the strong rebound in risk assets lifted oil prices, the rebounding momentum may continue into today’s Asian session,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as a weaker dollar usually makes dollar-denominated commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
“Opec+’s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along with a possible recovery in China’s demand in the fourth quarter if Beijing loosens up Covid curbs,” Teng added.
China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting a Covid rebound after its weeklong National Day holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Communist Party Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-Covid policy.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the US continued to clash over a decision by Opec and allies, known as Opec+, last week to cut its oil production target. Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de facto leader, rejected criticisms by Washington as “not based on facts” and that the US request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences.
The White House said it presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other Opec members on a vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue discussions soon.
Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to rise as winter approaches.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9-million barrels to 106.1-million barrels, their lowest since May, versus expectations for a 2-million-barrel drop, according to the US Energy Information Administration on Thursday.
This comes amid a larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in petrol stocks. Crude inventories grew by 9.9-million barrels in the week to October 7 to 439.1- million barrels, said the EIA, far larger than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8-million-barrel rise.
“The market ignored the 10-million barrel build of US crude inventories last week and focused on a drop of 4.9-million barrels in distillate inventories ahead of heating demand,” said ANZ Research in a Friday note, adding that developments such as Opec+’s oil output cut and Russian oil sanctions “create a perfect backdrop for volatile prices.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil heads higher as the dollar weakens
Brent crude futures rise 29c amid a decline in US distillate stocks
Singapore — Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and as diesel inventories fell, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by Opec+ to slash production.
Brent crude futures rose 29c, or 0.3%, to $94.86 per barrel by 2.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31c, or 0.35%, at $89.42 per barrel.
Both contracts, however, were down for the week by about 3% after two weeks of gains amid recession concerns.
“The softened US dollar and the strong rebound in risk assets lifted oil prices, the rebounding momentum may continue into today’s Asian session,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as a weaker dollar usually makes dollar-denominated commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.
“Opec+’s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along with a possible recovery in China’s demand in the fourth quarter if Beijing loosens up Covid curbs,” Teng added.
China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting a Covid rebound after its weeklong National Day holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Communist Party Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-Covid policy.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the US continued to clash over a decision by Opec and allies, known as Opec+, last week to cut its oil production target. Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de facto leader, rejected criticisms by Washington as “not based on facts” and that the US request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences.
The White House said it presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other Opec members on a vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue discussions soon.
Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to rise as winter approaches.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9-million barrels to 106.1-million barrels, their lowest since May, versus expectations for a 2-million-barrel drop, according to the US Energy Information Administration on Thursday.
This comes amid a larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in petrol stocks. Crude inventories grew by 9.9-million barrels in the week to October 7 to 439.1- million barrels, said the EIA, far larger than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8-million-barrel rise.
“The market ignored the 10-million barrel build of US crude inventories last week and focused on a drop of 4.9-million barrels in distillate inventories ahead of heating demand,” said ANZ Research in a Friday note, adding that developments such as Opec+’s oil output cut and Russian oil sanctions “create a perfect backdrop for volatile prices.”
Reuters
Oils slips as dollar reaches 24-year high on inflation worries
Biden willing to review Saudi ties after oil cut outrage, says aide
QatarEnergy boss in Namibia for talks on development of oil discoveries
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JOHN KEMP: Output cuts speak volumes about Opec+ priorities
Oil struggles on weak demand outlook
Saudi Arabia fires back at US criticism of big oil production cut
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.