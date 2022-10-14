×

Oil heads higher as the dollar weakens

Brent crude futures rise 29c amid a decline in US distillate stocks

14 October 2022 - 07:59 Emily Chow
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Singapore — Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker US dollar and as diesel inventories fell, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by Opec+ to slash production.

Brent crude futures rose 29c, or 0.3%, to $94.86 per barrel by 2.42am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 31c, or 0.35%, at $89.42 per barrel.

Both contracts, however, were down for the week by about 3% after two weeks of gains amid recession concerns.

“The softened US dollar and the strong rebound in risk assets lifted oil prices, the rebounding momentum may continue into today’s Asian session,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets, as a weaker dollar usually makes dollar-denominated commodities like oil cheaper for holders of other currencies.

“Opec+’s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along with a possible recovery in China’s demand in the fourth quarter if Beijing loosens up Covid curbs,” Teng added.

China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, has been fighting a Covid rebound after its weeklong National Day holiday earlier this month and just ahead of a key Communist Party Congress where President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his leadership. The country’s infection tally is small by global standards, but it adheres to a zero-Covid policy.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the US continued to clash over a decision by Opec and allies, known as Opec+, last week to cut its oil production target. Saudi Arabia, Opec’s de facto leader, rejected criticisms by Washington as “not based on facts” and that the US request to delay the cut by a month would have had negative economic consequences.

The White House said it presented the Saudis with an analysis that showed the reductions could hurt the global economy and alleged the Saudis pressured other Opec members on a vote. Officials with both countries are expected to continue discussions soon.

Oil prices were also supported by a steep drawdown in distillate stocks that came as heating oil demand is expected to rise as winter approaches.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.9-million barrels to 106.1-million barrels, their lowest since May, versus expectations for a 2-million-barrel drop, according to the US Energy Information Administration on Thursday.

This comes amid a larger-than-expected surge in US crude oil in storage, along with a rise in petrol stocks. Crude inventories grew by 9.9-million barrels in the week to October 7 to 439.1- million barrels, said the EIA, far larger than analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.8-million-barrel rise. ​

“The market ignored the 10-million barrel build of US crude inventories last week and focused on a drop of 4.9-million barrels in distillate inventories ahead of heating demand,” said ANZ Research in a Friday note, adding that developments such as Opec+’s oil output cut and Russian oil sanctions “create a perfect backdrop for volatile prices.”

Reuters

Oils slips as dollar reaches 24-year high on inflation worries

Brent crude futures fell 46c, while WTI crude was down 54c as China tightens Covid-19 curbs
Markets
2 days ago

Biden willing to review Saudi ties after oil cut outrage, says aide

Comments follow Opec+ decision last week to slash oil production by 2-million barrels per day
News
2 days ago

QatarEnergy boss in Namibia for talks on development of oil discoveries

Saad al-Kaabi wants to speed up development of two oil wells, but says deep offshore development is complicated
World
3 days ago
